    Mahindra XUV400 test drives begin; prices to be announced soon

    Jay Shah

    - Prices to be announced in the coming weeks

    - Sources power from a 39.4kWh battery pack

    Mahindra unveiled its first electric SUV, the XUV400 in September 2021. Now, with the reveal of prices and bookings slated to happen in the coming weeks, the automaker has commenced the test drives of the Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The XUV400 is the electric derivative of the Mahindra XUV300 and draws its power from a 39.4kWh battery pack that produces 150bhp and 310Nm of peak torque. It also claims a driving range of 456km on a single charge. Based on the leaked details, it can be said that the electric SUV will be offered in three variants – Base, EP, and EL. We have driven it and here is our detailed driving impression. 

    Mahindra XUV400 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Although the XUV400 looks similar to the standard XUV300, there are quite a few changes to its exterior styling. First, it is longer at 4,200 metres and second, the e-SUV gets a closed-off grille with copper accents sprinkled on the bumper, side sills, and roof. The colour options for the Mahindra XUV400 include Everest White, Napoli Black, Arctic Blue, Galaxy Grey, and Infinity Blue with a contrast roof colour option.

    Mahindra XUV400 Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin looks and feels familiar with a touchscreen infotainment system, a coloured multi-information display, an electric sunroof, six airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, and a black theme for the leatherette upholstery. 

    We expect the Mahindra XUV400 to have a starting price of Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). And with this pricing, the XUV400 will rival the likes of Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV, and Hyundai Kona Electric

    Mahindra XUV400 Image
    Mahindra XUV400
    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
