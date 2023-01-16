Mahindra Scorpio-N price hiked by up to Rs 1.35 lakh

- Base petrol variant starts from Rs 12.74 lakh

- Base diesel variant starts from Rs 13.24 lakh

Launched in June 2022, the Scorpio-N officially debuted in India with an entry-level variant priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra has declared a price hike across all its models effective from January 2023. Now, the base petrol variant is priced at Rs 12.74 lakh, while the prices for the diesel variants start from Rs 13.24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in two powertrains that include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 198bhp and 380Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre oil burner belting 173bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both engines come mated with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer is a 4WD known as Mahindra’s 4Xplor system.

The SUV is available in five trims – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L that can accommodate seven passengers while the Z8L comes with an optional six-seating layout featuring captain seats in the second row. Interested buyers can choose from seven colours including Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, and Royal Gold.

The following are the updated ex-showroom prices of the model:

Z2 Petrol MT: Rs 12.74 lakh

Z2 Diesel MT: Rs. 13.24 lakh

Z4 Petrol MT: Rs 14.24 lakh

Z4 Petrol AT: Rs 16.20 lakh

Z4 Diesel MT: Rs 14.74 lakh

Z4 Diesel AT: Rs 16.70 lakh

Z6 Diesel MT: Rs 15.64 lakh

Z6 Diesel AT: Rs 17.60 lakh

Z8 Petrol MT: Rs 17.64 lakh

Z8 Petrol AT: Rs 19.60 lakh

Z8 Diesel MT: Rs 18.14 lakh

Z8 Diesel AT: Rs 20.10 lakh

Z8L Petrol MT: Rs 19.54 lakh

Z8L Petrol AT: Rs 21.10 lakh

Z8L Diesel MT: Rs 20.04 lakh

Z8L Diesel AT: Rs 21.60 lakh