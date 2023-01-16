CarWale

    Mahindra Scorpio-N price hiked by up to Rs 1.35 lakh

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    878 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio-N price hiked by up to Rs 1.35 lakh

    - Base petrol variant starts from Rs 12.74 lakh 

    - Base diesel variant starts from Rs 13.24 lakh

    Launched in June 2022, the Scorpio-N officially debuted in India with an entry-level variant priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra has declared a price hike across all its models effective from January 2023. Now, the base petrol variant is priced at Rs 12.74 lakh, while the prices for the diesel variants start from Rs 13.24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    The Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in two powertrains that include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 198bhp and 380Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre oil burner belting 173bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both engines come mated with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer is a 4WD known as Mahindra’s 4Xplor system.

    The SUV is available in five trims – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L that can accommodate seven passengers while the Z8L comes with an optional six-seating layout featuring captain seats in the second row. Interested buyers can choose from seven colours including Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, and Royal Gold. 

    The following are the updated ex-showroom prices of the model:

    Z2 Petrol MT: Rs 12.74 lakh

    Z2 Diesel MT: Rs. 13.24 lakh

    Z4 Petrol MT: Rs 14.24 lakh

    Z4 Petrol AT: Rs 16.20 lakh

    Z4 Diesel MT: Rs 14.74 lakh

    Z4 Diesel AT: Rs 16.70 lakh

    Z6 Diesel MT: Rs 15.64 lakh

    Z6 Diesel AT: Rs 17.60 lakh

    Z8 Petrol MT: Rs 17.64 lakh

    Z8 Petrol AT: Rs 19.60 lakh

    Z8 Diesel MT: Rs 18.14 lakh

    Z8 Diesel AT: Rs 20.10 lakh

    Z8L Petrol MT: Rs 19.54 lakh

    Z8L Petrol AT: Rs 21.10 lakh

    Z8L Diesel MT: Rs 20.04 lakh

    Z8L Diesel AT: Rs 21.60 lakh

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Image
    Mahindra Scorpio-N
    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    CNG cars displayed at the Auto Expo 2023
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV400 test drives begin; prices to be announced soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6229 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8039 Views
    56 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JAN
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Aura 2023

    Hyundai Aura 2023

    ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    ₹ 5.50 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Curvv ICE

    Tata Curvv ICE

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.04 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.64 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.80 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.04 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.63 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.01 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.40 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.76 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.00 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6229 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8039 Views
    56 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Scorpio-N price hiked by up to Rs 1.35 lakh