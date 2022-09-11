Mahindra XUV 400 First Drive Review

What’s it like to drive?

First up, let’s make this clear that although this was a car off the production line, it wasn’t the final product with a lot of features not activated. Powering the XUV 400 is a 39.4 kWh battery pack. The motor makes an impressive 147bhp and 310Nm of torque. The 400 also gets three driving modes, and no, it’s not zip-zap-zoom; instead, this time, it is Fun, Fast and Fearless.

Starting with Fun, this is the least powerful mode. The steering feels the lightest here, and the throttle response is most subdued. Fast mode steps things up a bit, and the steering gets more weight. The difference in throttle response is immediately noticeable, and it’s much sharper here. In Fearless mode, at least in this pre-production model, one literally had to be fearless. Acceleration, as expected, is the strongest here and with traction control still not activated, the XUV 400 would just light up its front tyres instantly. Mahindra claims a 0-100kmph time of 8.3 seconds which is slightly quicker than the Nexon. While we drove the car in closed conditions, out in the real world, the XUV 400 should have more than enough performance for everyday use.

What we also noticed was the ride quality. Mahindra has equipped the 400 with shock absorbers that get MTV-CL and frequency-dependent damping, which we also see in the XUV 700 and the new Scorpio N. And what we can say is that it works great. While we did not really get a bad road simulation at the Mahindra facility, we did manage to get it over some rumble strips and speed breakers. The ride quality feels pliant and should work very well on the roads.

Handling, too, is pretty good, with the XUV 400 offering a decent steering feel. Body-roll is well in check, but then we couldn’t really push it all the way because of the lack of traction control. Going into a corner, the XUV 400 would light up its tyres with bucket loads of power understeer and end up going straight unless we completely backed off the throttle. Hopefully, it will be much better once the traction control is enabled.

Getting to the important aspects, the range and charging bit. Mahindra claims an ARAI-certified range of 456km. We couldn’t gauge that figure while driving the car because the display in our cars wasn’t showing the range and the battery percentage. But we expect the actual range to be slightly above 350km, something that we will test once the car is launched.

As for charging, the battery pack can be charged from 0-80% via a 50kW DC fast charger in just 50 minutes, while with a 7.2kW/32A outlet, it takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100% charge and the same is achieved in 13 hours while using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket. During the unveiling of the XUV400, Mahindra had said that it was currently working on plans with various charging partners for roadside charging, showroom charging facilities and home charging options. It would announce these plans closer to the car's launch in early January 2023.