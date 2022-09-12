Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition – First Look

Introduction
The Toyota Innova Crysta has been a popular choice among buyers in the MPV segment since its existence. Available in both seven and eight-seat configurations, the vehicle is a preferred model among private car buyers and commercial fleet operators alike. Recently, the Japanese automaker temporarily halted the bookings for the diesel variant to focus on clearing the current backlog.
This time around, Toyota has introduced the Innova Crysta Limited Edition to boost sales for the petrol variant in the festive season. This new version is based on the GX variant and is available in both manual and automatic transmission options. A handful of dealer-fitted accessories that were earlier available at an additional cost are now standard on the Limited Edition.
What’s changed on the outside?
The vehicle does not get any significant upgrades to the exterior. The fascia is highlighted by a black and silver radiator grille complemented by large multi-reflector headlamps. As for the sides, it gets body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, and electric adjust and retract. The vehicle rides on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels. Further, it also gets body-coloured door handles, shark fin antennae, and an integrated spoiler with a high mount stop lamp.
The Innova Crysta Limited Edition is available in six colours: Garnet Red, Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Avant-Garde Bronze, Silver, Grey, and Super White.
What’s new on the inside?
This is where the Innova Crysta Limited Edition scores additional brownie points. The vehicle offers a tyre pressure monitoring system, wireless charger, and heads-up display at no extra cost. Apart from the new standard features, the styling elements have been retained from the regular variant. The instrument panel gets a black line decoration, chrome inside door handles, and black fabric seats.
The feature list also includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speakers, a cooled upper glove box, and two 12V accessory DC connectors. The safety feature list includes dual front airbags and a driver knee airbag, ABS with EBD, brake assist, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, and ISOFIX.
What’s under the hood?
Mechanically, the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition is powered by a 2.7-litre petrol engine that generates 164bhp at 5,200rpm and 245Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The motor is mated to a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic with sequential shift. Interestingly, the automatic variant additionally offers cruise control.
Pricing and competition
The Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition is available in manual and automatic transmission options, priced from Rs 17.86 lakh and Rs 19.02 lakh ex-showroom, respectively. The vehicle competes against the likes of the Kia Carens and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.