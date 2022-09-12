Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition – First Look

Introduction

The Toyota Innova Crysta has been a popular choice among buyers in the MPV segment since its existence. Available in both seven and eight-seat configurations, the vehicle is a preferred model among private car buyers and commercial fleet operators alike. Recently, the Japanese automaker temporarily halted the bookings for the diesel variant to focus on clearing the current backlog.

This time around, Toyota has introduced the Innova Crysta Limited Edition to boost sales for the petrol variant in the festive season. This new version is based on the GX variant and is available in both manual and automatic transmission options. A handful of dealer-fitted accessories that were earlier available at an additional cost are now standard on the Limited Edition.