Mahindra XUV400 First Look

How is it on the outside?

Mahindra has stuck to the elements of the eXUV300 concept car for this vehicle. Up front, you get the familiar XUV300 face but without the grille, as this is an EV. You get the same sleek rectangular headlamps as the XUV300 but now with swatches of copper in the bumpers as well as below the headlamps. In fact, the copper colour that Mahindra has chosen as its shade to represent its EVs is dominant not just on the face but in large swatches all over the body.

This car is 4.2-meters in length as compared to the XUV300 which is 3.99-meters in length making this a slightly larger vehicle and this is visible just after the D-pillar where the tail lamps extended ever so slightly. You get black cladding on the sides and there’s a visible chunkiness in the haunches of the car. The design of the alloy wheels is similar to that of what is currently available on the XUV300. This design was introduced for the ICE-powered car earlier this year.

At the rear, you get the slightly modified tail lamps and the new copper twin peaks logo that has been chosen for all Mahindra electric vehicles. It will be offered in five colours: Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with a dual-tone roof option in Satin Copper finish.