CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx – Top feature highlights

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    3,489 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx – Top feature highlights

    - Will be available in five variants 

    - Prices to be announced soon 

    India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki showcased its latest premium compact SUV, the Fronx, at the Auto Expo 2023. Bookings for the vehicle have commenced against a token amount of Rs 11,000. The Fronx will be available in five variant options, which include Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. The variant-wise prices are likely to be announced in the days to come. 

    Customers can choose from six monotone and three dual-tone options. The monotone colour options include Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver. On the other hand, the dual-tone colour options include Earthen Brown with Bluish Black roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof, and Splendid Silver with Bluish Black roof. 

    Read below to learn more about the top new feature highlights.

    - Gets a nine-inch Smartplay Pro+ with Arkamys-powered Surround Sense 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Infotainment System

    - Wireless charger 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    - Head-up display

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Head-Up Display (HUD)

    - A 360-degree camera 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx 360-Degree Camera Control

    - Dual-tone interior theme 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Dashboard

    - Paddle shifters in automatic variant 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Paddle Shifter

    Additionally, the Fronx compact SUV offers in-built Suzuki Connect with over 40 intelligent connect car features. In terms of safety, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers up to six airbags (Zeta and Alpha variants only), ABS with EBD, ESP with hill hold assist and rollover mitigation, Brake Assist (BA), and ISOFIX. 

    Under the hood, the Fronx is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine produces 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre K-Series turbo petrol engine generates 99bhp at 5,500rpm and 147.6Nm of torque between 2,000 – 4,500rpm. The turbo engine is available in five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Image
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny – Top feature highlights
     Next 
    Citroen India partners with Jio-BP to build EV charging infrastructure

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6031 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    ByCarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17165 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    ₹ 9.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JAN
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6th JAN
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th DEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Aura 2023

    Hyundai Aura 2023

    ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    ₹ 5.50 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Curvv ICE

    Tata Curvv ICE

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6031 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    ByCarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17165 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Fronx – Top feature highlights