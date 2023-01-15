Maruti Suzuki Fronx – Top feature highlights

- Will be available in five variants

- Prices to be announced soon

India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki showcased its latest premium compact SUV, the Fronx, at the Auto Expo 2023. Bookings for the vehicle have commenced against a token amount of Rs 11,000. The Fronx will be available in five variant options, which include Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. The variant-wise prices are likely to be announced in the days to come.

Customers can choose from six monotone and three dual-tone options. The monotone colour options include Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver. On the other hand, the dual-tone colour options include Earthen Brown with Bluish Black roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof, and Splendid Silver with Bluish Black roof.

Read below to learn more about the top new feature highlights.

- Gets a nine-inch Smartplay Pro+ with Arkamys-powered Surround Sense

- Wireless charger

- Head-up display

- A 360-degree camera

- Dual-tone interior theme

- Paddle shifters in automatic variant

Additionally, the Fronx compact SUV offers in-built Suzuki Connect with over 40 intelligent connect car features. In terms of safety, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers up to six airbags (Zeta and Alpha variants only), ABS with EBD, ESP with hill hold assist and rollover mitigation, Brake Assist (BA), and ISOFIX.

Under the hood, the Fronx is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine produces 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre K-Series turbo petrol engine generates 99bhp at 5,500rpm and 147.6Nm of torque between 2,000 – 4,500rpm. The turbo engine is available in five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options.