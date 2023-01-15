Citroen India partners with Jio-BP to build EV charging infrastructure

- New partnership will focus on the development of EV charging infrastructure and services

- The Citroen e-C3 will be launched in Q1 2023

Citroen India has announced a partnership with Jio-BP to build EV infrastructure and services across its network. Jio-BP will install DC fast chargers across Citroen’s dealership network and workshops across the country in a phased manner. These chargers will also be open to the entire universe of EV car customers to help boost EV adoption among consumers.

At the same time, Citroen has confirmed that it will introduce the e-C3 all-electric hatchback in Q1 2023. This partnership will ensure Jio-BP’s charging infrastructure network is accessible via the ‘My Citroen Connect’ app ahead of the model’s launch.

For the uninitiated, Jio-BP currently operates a network of EV charging and swapping stations under the Jio-BP Pulse brand. The entire range of this offering can be accessed via its mobile app which is aimed at helping customers locate EV charging stations in their vicinity, facilitate digital payments, and more.