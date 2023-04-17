CarWale
    AD

    Skoda Slavia mileage increased with BS6 2 update

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    202 Views
    Skoda Slavia mileage increased with BS6 2 update

    - The engines are now E20 fuel-compatible

    - Skoda Slavia recently scored five stars in the GNCAP crash tests

    Skoda Slavia recently got its powertrain upgraded to meet the new emission norms that came into effect on 1 April, 2023. With this, the engines of the mid-size sedan are BS6 Phase 2 and E20 fuel-compatible. As for the mileage, the new update has made the engines of the Slavia more fuel efficient. Read below to find out the new mileage figures of the Skoda Slavia.

    The Skoda Slavia is offered with two powertrain options – a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. After the update, the 1.0-litre petrol engine’s mileage for the manual and automatic versions has gone up by 0.85kmpl and 0.66kmpl and it now stands at 20.32kmpl and 18.73kmpl, respectively. The more powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine now returns a fuel efficiency of 19kmpl and 19.36kmpl, with an increase of 0.28kmpl and 0.95kmpl in the mileage for the manual and automatic variants, respectively. 

    In other news, the Skoda Slavia recently received a full five-star safety rating for adult and child occupant protection in the GNCAP crash test. Meanwhile, to increase sales, the brand has launched the new Anniversary Edition of the sedan in the country.

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda City attracts discounts of up to Rs. 15,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Slavia Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Skoda Slavia Right Front Three Quarter
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5214 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38368 Views
    49 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    ₹ 43.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 59.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    View All Sedan Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda HR-V

    Honda HR-V

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Superb

    Skoda Superb

    ₹ 34.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Slavia Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 13.43 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 14.04 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 13.14 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 13.49 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 13.93 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 12.57 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 13.82 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 13.23 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 12.56 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5214 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38368 Views
    49 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Slavia mileage increased with BS6 2 update