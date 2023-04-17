Skoda Slavia mileage increased with BS6 2 update

- The engines are now E20 fuel-compatible

- Skoda Slavia recently scored five stars in the GNCAP crash tests

Skoda Slavia recently got its powertrain upgraded to meet the new emission norms that came into effect on 1 April, 2023. With this, the engines of the mid-size sedan are BS6 Phase 2 and E20 fuel-compatible. As for the mileage, the new update has made the engines of the Slavia more fuel efficient. Read below to find out the new mileage figures of the Skoda Slavia.

The Skoda Slavia is offered with two powertrain options – a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. After the update, the 1.0-litre petrol engine’s mileage for the manual and automatic versions has gone up by 0.85kmpl and 0.66kmpl and it now stands at 20.32kmpl and 18.73kmpl, respectively. The more powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine now returns a fuel efficiency of 19kmpl and 19.36kmpl, with an increase of 0.28kmpl and 0.95kmpl in the mileage for the manual and automatic variants, respectively.

In other news, the Skoda Slavia recently received a full five-star safety rating for adult and child occupant protection in the GNCAP crash test. Meanwhile, to increase sales, the brand has launched the new Anniversary Edition of the sedan in the country.