2024 Porsche Cayenne bookings open in India

Earlier this week, Porsche took the covers off the new Cayenne at the Shanghai Auto Show. Now, Porsche India has opened bookings for the luxury SUV. The brand has also stated that the deliveries will commence in July 2023. Let’s take a detailed look at what has changed over its predecessor.

2024 Porsche Cayenne exterior highlights

The Cayenne has been revealed in three versions globally — S, E-Hybrid Coupe, and Turbo GT. Visually, the changes to the design and styling include the new matrix LED headlamps with customisable light and brightness modes. The wheel options include 20-, 21-, and 22-inches. Meanwhile, the posterior is dominated by a full-width LED stripe that adjoins the tail lamps. The Coupe gets the signature sloping roofline whereas the Turbo GT gets funky colours with decals and contrasting shade for the alloy wheels.

2024 Porsche Cayenne interior and features

The cabin of the new Cayenne has been revamped with three display screens. The infotainment screen measures 12.3-inch and the display for the driver is a bigger 12.6-inch unit. There’s also a third 10.9-inch screen for the front passenger. Besides this, the centre console has been done in glossy black and the repositioning of the gear lever on the dashboard has made way for more storage space. This being a Porsche, the interior will have a host of options for the seat upholstery.

2024 Porsche Cayenne engine options

The new Porsche Cayenne can be had in V6 and V8 engine options. The standard S and Turbo GT are deployed with a 4.0-litre V8. It produces 468bhp and 650bhp in the respective guises. Meanwhile, the E-Hybrid is plonked with a smaller but potent 3.0-litre V6 engine that works in tandem with an electric motor which gives an extra boost of 174bhp and an electric driving range of 90 kilometres.

All variants of the Cayenne have been equipped with adaptive air suspension as standard. Moreover, the Normal, Sport, and Sport Plus drive modes help unleash the power to the ground.

We expect the prices of the new Cayenne range to be announced in the coming months. Presently, Porsche retails the Macan in its SUV range and it is slotted below the Cayenne.