Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT launched in India at Rs 2.57 crore

German sports car marque Porsche has launched the new Cayenne Turbo GT in India at Rs 2.57 crore, ex-showroom. This top-rung version is available in Coupé body style, above all, it is the most powerful and even the fastest Cayenne to date. That said, it competes against the likes of Lamborghini Urus and Audi RSQ8.

The exterior

To make the Cayenne Turbo GT stand out from the other Cayenne models Porsche made subtle changes to the SUV. For instance, it features a resigned front bumper with larger air inlets, reshaped rear bumper with a diffuser, a new vivid paint job for alloy wheels, and two centre exhaust pipes. Porsche has given it a roof-mounted spoiler with carbon-fibre plates on top of the adaptive spoiler. Additionally, it boasts matrix LED headlamps with Porsche’s dynamic light system plus.

The interior

The cockpit of the Cayenne Turbo GT is completely draped in Alcantara and leather. Furthermore, it features powered front sports seats, four-zone temperature control, a steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara with the 12 o’clock mark in Racing Yellow, a 12-inch central information hub, and a 10-speaker sound system.

The engine

Under the bonnet, the Cayenne Turbo GT gets a modified 3,996cc, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It generates 632bhp and 850Nm. Meanwhile, the SUV can go from stationary to 100kmph in a remarkable 3.3 seconds, zero to 160kmph in 7.7 seconds, and zero to 200kmph in just 12.2 seconds. It tops out at 300kmph.

Performance upgrades

Porsche has tweaked its electronically controlled chassis system, made its three-chamber suspension setup 15 per cent stiffer, recalibrated dampers, tuned up the steering wheel, tweaked the rear anti-roll bar, significantly lowered the suspension, and tweaked rear-axle steering system to make the Cayenne more agile around corners and improve its performance. Besides this, it comes with carbon ceramic brakes and yellow brake callipers with 440mm and 410mm discs at the front and rear.

In addition, it comes with a feather-light dual-pipe titanium sport exhaust system and Pirelli-designed bespoke P Zero performance tyres along with 22-inch rims painted in Satin Neodyme. Interestingly, this Lamborghini Urus rival completed the Nürburgring circuit lap in a record-breaking 7:38:9 minutes and became the fastest SUV.