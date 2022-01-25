CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition range introduced in India

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    301 Views
    2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition range introduced in India

    Porsche has introduced the all-new Cayenne Platinum Edition in India with prices starting from Rs 1.47 crore (ex-showroom). The sports carmaker offers it in four variants and two body styles, namely the Cayenne Platinum Edition, Cayenne Coupé Platinum Edition, Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition and the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé Platinum Edition.

    Porsche Cayenne Right Rear Three Quarter

    Outside, the sporty Cayenne Platinum Edition features exclusive inserts in satin-finished platinum. For instance, the front radiator grille slats, Porsche lettering incorporated in the rear LED light strip, the model designation and 21-inch RS Spyder wheels get the satin-finished platinum paint job. In addition, Porsche has also painted the Cayenne special edition’s window trim and tailpipes in black. Meanwhile, the SUV is available in a choice of five metallic colours: Moonlight Blue, Carrara White, Mahogany, Jet Black and special Crayon paint.

    Porsche Cayenne Dashboard

    The cabin comes with a textured aluminium interior package with silver trim, seat belts painted in Crayon, brushed-aluminium door sills with Platinum Edition lettering. Besides this, the Cayenne Platinum Edition gets ambient lighting, a Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, eight-way electronically adjustable seats, leather upholstery for the sports seats, an analogue clock on the dashboard and an embossed Porsche emblem on the headrests.

    Porsche Cayenne Front Backlit Door Sill Strips

    The special edition Porsche models come powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine that makes 335bhp and 450Nm. On the other hand, the E-Hybrid models also get the same 3.0-litre, V6, turbo petrol motor but with a 17.9kWh battery pack, and they together generate 456bhp and 700Nm.

    Porsche Cayenne Front View
    Variant specific prices (ex-showroom) of the Cayenne Platinum Edition
    Cayenne Platinum EditionRs 14,746,000
    Cayenne Coupé Platinum EditionRs 14,773,000
    Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum EditionRs 18,873,000
    Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé Platinum EditionRs 18,886,000
    Porsche Cayenne Image
    Porsche Cayenne
    ₹ 1.26 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta achieves new export milestone; 32,799 units shipped in 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche Cayenne Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    ₹ 59.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 83.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Porsche Cayenne Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.54 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.59 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.47 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.52 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.47 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.53 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.41 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.40 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition range introduced in India