2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition range introduced in India

Porsche has introduced the all-new Cayenne Platinum Edition in India with prices starting from Rs 1.47 crore (ex-showroom). The sports carmaker offers it in four variants and two body styles, namely the Cayenne Platinum Edition, Cayenne Coupé Platinum Edition, Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition and the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé Platinum Edition.

Outside, the sporty Cayenne Platinum Edition features exclusive inserts in satin-finished platinum. For instance, the front radiator grille slats, Porsche lettering incorporated in the rear LED light strip, the model designation and 21-inch RS Spyder wheels get the satin-finished platinum paint job. In addition, Porsche has also painted the Cayenne special edition’s window trim and tailpipes in black. Meanwhile, the SUV is available in a choice of five metallic colours: Moonlight Blue, Carrara White, Mahogany, Jet Black and special Crayon paint.

The cabin comes with a textured aluminium interior package with silver trim, seat belts painted in Crayon, brushed-aluminium door sills with Platinum Edition lettering. Besides this, the Cayenne Platinum Edition gets ambient lighting, a Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, eight-way electronically adjustable seats, leather upholstery for the sports seats, an analogue clock on the dashboard and an embossed Porsche emblem on the headrests.

The special edition Porsche models come powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine that makes 335bhp and 450Nm. On the other hand, the E-Hybrid models also get the same 3.0-litre, V6, turbo petrol motor but with a 17.9kWh battery pack, and they together generate 456bhp and 700Nm.