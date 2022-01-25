CarWale
    Hyundai Creta achieves new export milestone; 32,799 units shipped in 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    448 Views
    Hyundai Creta achieves new export milestone; 32,799 units shipped in 2021

    - The Hyundai Creta registered a Y-o-Y growth of 26.17 per cent in terms of export

    - The company exported a total of 42,238 SUVs in 2021

    Hyundai Motor India exported 32,799 units of the Creta in 2021, making it the most exported SUV in India. The company had exported 25,995 units in 2020, thus registering a Y-o-Y growth of 26.17 per cent. In total, the carmaker exported 42,238 SUVs during the same period.

    In CY 2021, Hyundai exported 32,799 units of the Creta, 7,698 units of the Venue, and 1,741 units of the Creta Grand, also known as the Alcazar in the local market. The Creta also made it to the list of top made-in-India cars exported in December 2021, details of which are available here.

    Commenting on the occasion, Un Soo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “In line with Government’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, HMIL is committed to ‘Make-In-India’, for the world and continue its legacy of having SUV leadership in the country. Ever since its global debut, the Creta has been a runaway success in domestic and international markets alike. It has been successful in evoking aspirations and has stood the test of time by retaining customer appreciation, thereby playing a strategic role in Hyundai’s global SUV portfolio. With the Creta being the most exported SUV from India, it makes Hyundai one of the most loved SUV brands within our overseas markets as well. The same is evident by the fact that HMIL is one of the leading SUV exporters in India with over 2.62 lakh units sent overseas with the Creta contributing to over 93 per cent of the total SUV exports, along with the Venue. A few global markets also saw quick recovery post COVID, generating significant pent-up demand. We thank our overseas partners along with our customers for trusting the brand Hyundai. Our aim will always be to go beyond mobility with solutions based on the pillars of intelligent technology, innovation, and sustainability.”

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
