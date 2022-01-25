Top five made-in-India cars exported in December 2021

The Indian automotive market has emerged as one of the significant export hubs in the past few years, and carmakers export made-in-India vehicles to as many as a hundred countries. In December 2021, 53,846 cars were exported from India, compared to 57,050 units in the same period of 2020. And brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Nissan, Mahindra, Renault, Kia and Honda were the major contributors.

Maruti Suzuki exports almost all cars, including the iconic Jimny. However, the Dzire seemed to be the most sought-after car of the brand in international markets as it shipped 6,214 units of the sedan. The Dzire also leads the list of top exported cars of India. Following the Dzire, Maruti Suzuki exported 4,865 units of the Baleno. Meanwhile, the carmaker managed to export only 2,263 and 2,357 units of the Dzire and Baleno in December 2020, respectively.

The Hyundai Creta has made it to the top three as 4,649 units were shipped in December 2021. However, the South Korean automaker had exported 5,647 units of the Creta in the same period in 2020. Following suit, the Verna became the second best-selling model overseas for Hyundai. The firm exported 4,084 units of the Verna last month, compared to 7,301 units in December 2020.

Volkswagen has grabbed the fifth place in the list of top exported cars of India. The German giant exported 3,341 units of its Vento in December 2021. Having said that, VW managed to ship only 1,612 units in the same period of 2020.

Last but not the least, Maruti Suzuki started exporting the all-new made-in-India Jimny in January 2021. The first-ever shipment of 184 units was sent to Latin American nations such as Peru and Columbia. In December 2021, the Japanese manufacturer exported 1,755 units of the Jimny. The long-awaited SUV is expected to be introduced in India later this year or in 2023.

Credits - Rushlane