Tata Tigor i-CNG launched – Why should you buy?

Tata’s compact sedan, the Tigor is now available with a CNG option for the very first time. The Tata Tigor i-CNG is available in XZ and XZ+ variants. Interestingly, the company also offers the CNG option in the dual-tone colour option. Read below to learn more about the reasons to buy the Tigor i-CNG in India.

What’s good about it?

Most of the major automakers in the country currently offer a CNG option in the lower variants, while Tata Motors moves a step ahead and offers i-CNG option in the top-spec variants. The vehicle gets an optional infinity black roof and a new Magnetic Red colour option. Additionally, the vehicle offers an advanced set of features like rain-sensing wipers and auto headlamps. As for the interior, the vehicle offers premium dual-tone black and beige theme with chrome inside door handles on the front and rear, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual, and colour coordinated AC vents. Moreover, the Tigor CNG is also a better performer as compared to its competitors.

What’s not so good?

The CNG version gets 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels instead of Sonic Silver coloured 15-inch alloy wheels which is offered in the ICE version. An AMT option in CNG guise would be a welcome addition. The CNG variants command a premium of Rs 90,000 as compared to the regular ICE version.

Best variant to buy?

The Tigor i-CNG is limited to two variant options. Both the variants offer adequate set of convenience features. The XZ+ variant is for buyers seeking a fully loaded feature rich variant.

Specification

Petrol

1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally-aspirated – 72bhp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 3,500rpm

Five-speed manual transmission unit

Did you know?

The Micro Switch switches off the ignition as soon as the fuel lid is opened and prevents the vehicle from starting until the lid is securely closed. The thermal incident protection cuts off the supply of CNG to the engine in case of a thermal incident. The i-CNG unit utilises high-quality stainless-steel tube and fitting, and has also been tested across temperatures and pressures to prevent gas leaks.