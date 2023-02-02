2023 Hyundai Creta launched, prices in India hiked

- Six airbags offered as standard across the range

- 1.4-litre turbo-petrol variants axed

Hyundai India has launched the 2023 Creta with enhanced safety features and updated powertrains. While we will have to wait until the Hyundai Creta facelift is brought to the Indian shores, the India-spec Creta has been updated in the form of the following rejigs.

2023 Hyundai Creta safety features rejigged

The highlight of the 2023 Creta is the array of new safety features which are now offered as standard across all the variants. The Creta is now offered with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC). Furthermore, all the trims are equipped with rear disc brakes, ISOFIX anchorages, 60:40 split rear seats, and height-adjustable seat belts.

2023 Hyundai Creta revised powertrains

As for the powertrains, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine has been discontinued and the Creta is now offered with two engine options – a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Both powertrains have been retained and are now offered with idle start / stop technology. The Creta engines are also Real Driving Emissions or RDE-compliant and can run on E20 fuel. Notably, the RDE (BS6 Phase 2) norms are slated to be effective from 1 April, 2023.

2023 Hyundai Creta prices hiked

With these revisions, the Hyundai Creta prices have also been revised. All the petrol variants are now expensive by Rs 20,000 whereas the diesel versions get a uniform price hike of Rs 45,000. The Hyundai Creta has a new starting price of Rs 10.84 lakh which goes up to Rs 19.13 lakh, both prices (ex-showroom).