Hyundai India records 62,276 unit sales in January 2023

- 50,106 cars sold in domestic market

- 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Hyundai Aura launched

Hyundai India has recorded cumulative sales of 62,276 units in January 2023. While the automaker retailed 50,106 cars in the domestic market, 12,170 units were exported to international markets. Overall, Hyundai India registered 16.6 per cent year-on-year growth in the previous month.

Besides this, Hyundai recently launched the Ioniq 5 EV at a price tag of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric crossover makes use of a 72.6kWh battery pack and is assembled locally at the brand’s plant in Chennai.

The company has also launched the updated versions of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura at a starting price of Rs 5.68 lakh and Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Both siblings get fresher exterior styling, new features, and RDE-ready powertrains. The Ioniq 5 is an alternative to other electric SUVs like the Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Commenting on the January 2023 sales, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We have begun CY2023 on a high note recording double-digit growth in the month of January. The recent launch of the globally acclaimed Hyundai Ioniq 5 has generated high customer excitement and registered excellent booking numbers fortifying our commitment towards bringing benchmark electric vehicles for the Indian market.”