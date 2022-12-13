CarWale

    Top 3 bestselling mid-size SUVs in India in November 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,293 Views
    Top 3 bestselling mid-size SUVs in India in November 2022

    Over the last few years, we witnessed significant growth in demand for new SUVs in India. Moreover, the SUV segment is also a significant contributor to overall car sales in the country. Read below to learn more about the bestselling mid-size SUVs in the country last month. 

    Hyundai Creta

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai Creta is an undisputed leader in the mid-size SUV segment. The SUV registered 13,321 unit sales in November 2022, whereas in the same period last year, the company sold 10,300 units, thereby registering a strong growth of 29 per cent. The positive sales growth is attributed to the recent feature updates. 

    Kia Seltos

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Kia Seltos retained the second rank with 9,284 unit sales in November 2022. The SUV registered a growth of five per cent last month compared to 8,859 unit sales in the same period last year. Recently, Kia India updated the Seltos lineup with new standard safety features like six airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels, which has regenerated interest among new car buyers. The company is working on a facelift version and you can learn more about it here. 

    Mahindra Scorpio

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra Scorpio is next on this list with 6,455 unit sales in November 2022 compared to 3,370 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 92 per cent. The significant growth in numbers is attributed to the recently launched Scorpio-N and the Scorpio Classic models. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Lexus inaugurates Meraki-inspired experience centre in Coimbatore

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6038 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.39 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.22 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.49 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.84 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.83 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.75 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.13 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.46 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6038 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 3 bestselling mid-size SUVs in India in November 2022