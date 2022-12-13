Top 3 bestselling mid-size SUVs in India in November 2022

Over the last few years, we witnessed significant growth in demand for new SUVs in India. Moreover, the SUV segment is also a significant contributor to overall car sales in the country. Read below to learn more about the bestselling mid-size SUVs in the country last month.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta is an undisputed leader in the mid-size SUV segment. The SUV registered 13,321 unit sales in November 2022, whereas in the same period last year, the company sold 10,300 units, thereby registering a strong growth of 29 per cent. The positive sales growth is attributed to the recent feature updates.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos retained the second rank with 9,284 unit sales in November 2022. The SUV registered a growth of five per cent last month compared to 8,859 unit sales in the same period last year. Recently, Kia India updated the Seltos lineup with new standard safety features like six airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels, which has regenerated interest among new car buyers. The company is working on a facelift version and you can learn more about it here.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio is next on this list with 6,455 unit sales in November 2022 compared to 3,370 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 92 per cent. The significant growth in numbers is attributed to the recently launched Scorpio-N and the Scorpio Classic models.