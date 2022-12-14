Maruti Suzuki reveals Wagon R flex-fuel prototype

- First mass segment flex-fuel powered car

- Plans to make its entire portfolio ethanol-compliant by March 2023

Maruti Suzuki India recently displayed its Wagon R flex-fuel prototype model at the SIAM Ethanol Technology Exhibition in Delhi. The flex-fuel hatchback will be developed in India with assistance from Suzuki Corporation in Japan.

The Wagon R flex-fuel prototype can run on any ethanol-petrol blend between 20 per cent (E20) and 85 per cent (E85). For reference, the latter fuel contains 15 per cent gasoline and 85 per cent ethanol. It will be significantly cheaper than regular petrol.

The powertrain will experience minor modifications in order to accommodate and run effectively with this blended fuel. Furthermore, technology such as ethanol sensors to measure its percentage and heated fuel rails for cold start assistance have been introduced too. It also receives an upgraded engine management system, a more robust fuel pump and injectors, and other mechanical components to improve engine endurance. This powertrain also meets the upcoming and more stringent BS6 Phase-II norms.

The Indian automaker intends to make its entire lineup E20 compliant by March 2023. With the addition of this fuel type, Maruti Suzuki will now provide its buyers with petrol, CNG, Ethanol-powered, mild-hybrid, and strong-hybrid powertrain options. This is despite the fact that other manufacturers are focusing more on electric vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki has consistently aligned itself to the national objectives of reducing the country’s oil import burden and improving the environment. Designed and developed locally in India with support from SMC, Japan, the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle emboldens the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ efforts. Notably, our research shows that an ethanol fuel-based Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle operating on E85 fuel will help reduce tailpipe GHG emissions by 79 per cent in comparison to a conventional gasoline Wagon R model while ensuring the same power performance.”