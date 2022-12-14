CarWale

    Mercedes Maybach S680 Haute Voiture edition arrives in style

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mercedes Maybach S680 Haute Voiture edition arrives in style

    - Limited to only 150 units

    - Heavily inspired by high-end fashion

    Mercedes-Maybach has unveiled its latest special edition model, the 'Haute Voiture.' Inspired by high-end fashion, this special edition makes the Maybach series even more premium and glamorous. The Mercedes Maybach S-class Haute Voiture was unveiled at a fashion show in Dubai and is limited to only 150 units. 

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Left Front Three Quarter

    In May this year, the brand teased this concept special edition based on the Maybach S680. Now Mercedes is set to put this fashion-inspired opulent sedan into production, with deliveries beginning in early 2023. 

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Right Side View

    The limited edition's exterior will have a two-tone colour theme similar to the standard Maybach S-class, but with a new colour palette that includes Metallic Nautical Blue on the upper portion of the body. The lower portion, beneath the window line, will be finished in Rose Gold. The massive monoblock wheels have also been painted blue to match the upper body. 

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Dashboard

    The Haute Voiture's interior is finished with dark blue accents on the dashboard, door panels, and steering wheel. Then, the rose gold accents on the cabin match the colour scheme on the outside. 

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Rear Seats

    Bouclé is the material used here and it is the focal point of the Haute Voiture's interior. It is a woven fabric made of yarn. This fabric can be found on the door panels and seats, and it has a pattern of blue, beige, and rose gold shades. Moreover, the car's interior includes a set of linen and mohair floor mats, as well as a set of rose gold champagne flutes. 

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Rear Seats

    The MBUX infotainment system will include sparkles and magnolia blossom sequences. The system even has a sparkling cloud and a shimmering rose gold start-up sequence. The Haute Voiture MBUX system includes 12 different avatars to choose from, each of which can be adorned with anything, ranging from fine jewellery to dinner jackets and evening gowns.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Open Boot/Trunk

    Haute Voiture owners will also receive a handmade goodies box containing a scale model of their Haute Voiture as well as a special badge number indicating which of the 150 cars they received. There's also a unique key ring and car cover. Furthermore, each vehicle will come with an exclusive handbag collection inspired by the vehicle itself. The bags will be made from the same materials used for the interior and will be available for purchase at the Mercedes luxury goods store in early 2023.

