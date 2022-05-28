Mercedes Maybach SL concept car teased

-Third ICE model in the Maybach range

-Petrol power only

Mercedes will add a third Maybach body style in 2023 that will be a SL version of the car. The tightly cropped teaser issued by Gordon Wagener, head of design at Mercedes-Benz, showcases the concept car and reveals the Maybach grille, three-pointed star and the edge of a raked windscreen.

SL is the two-letter abbreviation for all of the German automaker’s two-door convertible models and this one will sit at the top of the new food chain. It will be offered only with petrol power and a folding hardtop which is a signature of the SL range.

While Mercedes says this is a concept car, we expect that most of whatever is shown will be production-ready and a preview of what to expect on the Mercedes Maybach SL possibly in 2024. Also, given how Mercedes is going, expect the concept car to be showcased with an electric powertrain.