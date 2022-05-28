CarWale
    Mercedes Maybach SL concept car teased

    Desirazu Venkat

    57 Views
    Mercedes Maybach SL concept car teased

    -Third ICE model in the Maybach range

    -Petrol power only

    Mercedes will add a third Maybach body style in 2023 that will be a SL version of the car. The tightly cropped teaser issued by Gordon Wagener, head of design at Mercedes-Benz, showcases the concept car and reveals the Maybach grille, three-pointed star and the edge of a raked windscreen.

    SL is the two-letter abbreviation for all of the German automaker’s two-door convertible models and this one will sit at the top of the new food chain. It will be offered only with petrol power and a folding hardtop which is a signature of the SL range.

    While Mercedes says this is a concept car, we expect that most of whatever is shown will be production-ready and a preview of what to expect on the Mercedes Maybach SL possibly in 2024. Also, given how Mercedes is going, expect the concept car to be showcased with an electric powertrain.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    ₹ 2.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Kia EV6 to be available in 12 cities; list revealed

