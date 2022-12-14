MG Hector facelift — What to expect

Introduction

It was in August this year when MG Motor India officially teased the new-gen MG Hector for the Indian market. This was then followed by images of the interior of the updated SUV. Now, while we were expecting its launch this year, the carmaker has announced that the new model will make its India debut on 5 January, 2023. Till then, here's all that you can expect from the upcoming car.

Exterior

The new-gen Hector will boast a revised front fascia with a chrome-laden grille. This time, it's larger and features a new hexagonal design and even diamond-shaped chrome inserts. Though the bumper design is tweaked, the main headlight unit still sits lower on the bumper. On top are LED DRLs that sit on either side of the upper edge of the chrome-heavy grille. Like a less prominent skid plate element, we can expect some minor changes on the side too. However, a new alloy wheel pattern will be amongst the most notable changes, along with new tail lamps and a rear bumper.

Interior

MG has overhauled the interior with a new dashboard. Taking centre stage is a 14-inch touchscreen, which is larger than the current 10.4-inch unit. The upper and lower sections of the dashboard are now distinctly separated by an insert section. The latter houses the air-con vents. Meanwhile, both sections feature soft-touch materials with double stitching. Most interestingly, it will also be equipped with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System).

Engine and Gearbox

MG is yet to officially confirm the engine options. However, we expect the new Hector to continue with the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and the 1.5-litre petrol mills from the current model. This includes the hybrid models along with the current transmission options.

Timeline

MG will reveal the new Hector at the start of the new year, and it will also be featured at the brand's pavilion at the 2023 Auto Expo. Upon launch, it will continue to step up the game against the Tata Harrier and now, even the new Mahindra XUV700.