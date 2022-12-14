CarWale

    MG Hector facelift — What to expect

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    935 Views
    MG Hector facelift — What to expect

    Introduction

    It was in August this year when MG Motor India officially teased the new-gen MG Hector for the Indian market. This was then followed by images of the interior of the updated SUV. Now, while we were expecting its launch this year, the carmaker has announced that the new model will make its India debut on 5 January, 2023. Till then, here's all that you can expect from the upcoming car.

    MG Hector Facelift Front View

    Exterior

    The new-gen Hector will boast a revised front fascia with a chrome-laden grille. This time, it's larger and features a new hexagonal design and even diamond-shaped chrome inserts. Though the bumper design is tweaked, the main headlight unit still sits lower on the bumper. On top are LED DRLs that sit on either side of the upper edge of the chrome-heavy grille. Like a less prominent skid plate element, we can expect some minor changes on the side too. However, a new alloy wheel pattern will be amongst the most notable changes, along with new tail lamps and a rear bumper.

    MG Hector Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Interior

    MG has overhauled the interior with a new dashboard. Taking centre stage is a 14-inch touchscreen, which is larger than the current 10.4-inch unit. The upper and lower sections of the dashboard are now distinctly separated by an insert section. The latter houses the air-con vents. Meanwhile, both sections feature soft-touch materials with double stitching. Most interestingly, it will also be equipped with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System).

    MG Hector Facelift Dashboard

    Engine and Gearbox

    MG is yet to officially confirm the engine options. However, we expect the new Hector to continue with the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and the 1.5-litre petrol mills from the current model. This includes the hybrid models along with the current transmission options.

    MG Hector Facelift Left Side View

    Timeline

    MG will reveal the new Hector at the start of the new year, and it will also be featured at the brand's pavilion at the 2023 Auto Expo. Upon launch, it will continue to step up the game against the Tata Harrier and now, even the new Mahindra XUV700.

    MG Hector Facelift Image
    MG Hector Facelift
    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes Maybach S680 Haute Voiture edition arrives in style

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Hector Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • MG Hector Facelift Right Front Three Quarter
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5630 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5630 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Hector facelift — What to expect