    Mahindra Racing Formula E team launch launches new livery at Valencia pre-season testing

    Mahindra Racing Formula E team launch launches new livery at Valencia pre-season testing

    Mahindra Racing has unveiled its 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship livery at the official pre-season test in Valencia, Spain. The striking red and copper livery will adorn the #8 and #11 Gen3 Mahindra M9Electro race cars, driven this season by British racing driver and Formula E race winner, Oliver Rowland and 2016/17 Formula E Champion, Lucas Di Grassi. The livery was designed by Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE).

    Speaking about the livery, Asha Kharga, Chairperson, of Mahindra Racing, stated, “I am delighted to launch our livery for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship here in Valencia. The Gen3 livery takes inspiration from our Born Electric platform design language and marks the latest global colour trend in fashion, with the copper combined with the signature Mahindra red. Elements of the design pay homage to Mahindra Racing's history and our previous successes, with others demonstrating our vision towards the Gen3 era of Formula E. We are especially excited to bring our cars to India in February to celebrate the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix.”

