    Mercedes-Benz hikes prices of select models by up to Rs 4.50 lakh

    - Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets the highest price revision

    - New prices applicable with immediate effect

    Mercedes-Benz India has hiked the prices of select models in the line-up. The ex-showroom prices of Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class, GLA, GLE, S-Class, and AMG A45 S have been revised and the new prices are applicable with immediate effect. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Starting with the luxury sedan range, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in three trims – C200, C200d, and C300d. While the former two get a price increase of Rs 2.20 lakh, the C300d is now expensive by Rs 2 lakh. Moving to the bigger sibling, the E-Class, the prices of the base Expression remains unchanged whereas the Exclusive and AMG Line get costlier by up to Rs 2.50 lakh. Concurrently, the S-Class range gets the highest hike of Rs 4.50 lakh across all trims. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The entry-level Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV gets a uniform price revision of Rs 1.60 lakh across all variants. Meanwhile, the prices of the Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4Matic LWB and Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d 4Matic LWB are now up by Rs 2.20 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively. 

    As for the AMG range, the only model to have gotten expensive is the Mercedes-AMG A45 S. The four-door performance hatchback is dearer by Rs 2.30 lakh and is now available with a price tag of Rs 83.80 lakh (ex-showroom). 

