CarWale

    Kia EV6 gets a 708km ARAI-certified range

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    8,690 Views
    Kia EV6 gets a 708km ARAI-certified range

    - The price starts at Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

    - Recently Kia delivered 200 units of EV6

    Kia EV6 is the brand's first electric crossover in India, with prices starting at Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Korean automaker is currently having a strong sales run for the same. Kia had planned to import 100 EV6 units in 2022, but with an overwhelming response and approximately 355 bookings on the launch date itself, the brand is now focusing on completing the pending orders.

    Kia EV6 Left Front Three Quarter

    Kia India has managed to deliver 200 units of the EV6 so far. This is despite the fact that the claimed range of the electric crossover wasn't revealed at the time of launch. However, the ARAI-certified range is now available, and the Kia EV6 GT Line AWD variant is said to have a driving range of 708km on a single charge. 

    Kia EV6 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Kia EV6 gets a 77.4kWh battery pack. Built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the crossover is available with a single or dual motor option. The RWD variant with a single motor produces 226bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the AWD variant with a dual motor produces 321bhp and 605Nm of torque.

    Moreover, the Kia EV6 can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes, thanks to the ultra-fast DC charging of up to 350kW. Meanwhile, a 50kW DC charger will take about one hour and 13 minutes for the same.

    Kia EV6 Front Logo

    At this price point, the Kia EV6 competes with the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Mercedes-Benz EQB, and BMW i4 in the Indian market. Notably, the EV6 promises a range of at least 100 km more than its rivals. Thus, at a very competitive price, Kia provides a larger battery capacity and a greater driving range than its rivals.

    Kia EV6 Image
    Kia EV6
    ₹ 59.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Jeep India to increase prices for all models from next month
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz hikes prices of select models by up to Rs 4.50 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia EV6 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 63.41 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 63.41 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 63.48 Lakh
    Pune₹ 63.41 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 65.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 67.00 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 66.06 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 63.40 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 67.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia EV6 gets a 708km ARAI-certified range