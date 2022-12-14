Kia EV6 gets a 708km ARAI-certified range

- The price starts at Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

- Recently Kia delivered 200 units of EV6

Kia EV6 is the brand's first electric crossover in India, with prices starting at Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Korean automaker is currently having a strong sales run for the same. Kia had planned to import 100 EV6 units in 2022, but with an overwhelming response and approximately 355 bookings on the launch date itself, the brand is now focusing on completing the pending orders.

Kia India has managed to deliver 200 units of the EV6 so far. This is despite the fact that the claimed range of the electric crossover wasn't revealed at the time of launch. However, the ARAI-certified range is now available, and the Kia EV6 GT Line AWD variant is said to have a driving range of 708km on a single charge.

The Kia EV6 gets a 77.4kWh battery pack. Built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the crossover is available with a single or dual motor option. The RWD variant with a single motor produces 226bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the AWD variant with a dual motor produces 321bhp and 605Nm of torque.

Moreover, the Kia EV6 can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes, thanks to the ultra-fast DC charging of up to 350kW. Meanwhile, a 50kW DC charger will take about one hour and 13 minutes for the same.

At this price point, the Kia EV6 competes with the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Mercedes-Benz EQB, and BMW i4 in the Indian market. Notably, the EV6 promises a range of at least 100 km more than its rivals. Thus, at a very competitive price, Kia provides a larger battery capacity and a greater driving range than its rivals.