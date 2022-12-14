Jeep India to increase prices for all models from next month

- Prices under the Jeep range to increase by up to four per cent

- Joins the bandwagon of OEMs to increase prices at the beginning of the new year

Jeep India will hike prices across its model range with effect from January 2023. The price increase will be valid across the model range that includes the Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee, and Wrangler.

Jeep hasn’t revealed the model-wise price revisions, although the carmaker has confirmed that the price rise will range from two to four per cent. The prices of the Compass were last revised in November, when the company hiked the prices of the SUV by up to Rs 1.20 lakh.

In other news, Jeep launched the new Grand Cherokee in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The locally assembled model is produced at the brand’s Ranjangaon facility, which is also the mother plant for all RHD units of the SUV.