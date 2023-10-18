CarWale
    AD

    Mercedes-Benz GLE and AMG C 43 to be launched in India on 2 November

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    775 Views
    Mercedes-Benz GLE and AMG C 43 to be launched in India on 2 November
    • GLE to be offered in three variants 
    • AMG C 43 to be powered by a 2.0-litre gasoline engine

    Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it will launch the updated GLE SUV and the AMG C 43 in the country on 2 November, 2023. Globally showcased in February 2023, the GLE is positioned between the GLC and the top-of-the-line GLS SUV.

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Left Front Three Quarter

    The highlights of the new GLE include tweaked front and rear bumpers, new set of LED headlamps and taillamps, new design for alloy wheels, S-Class-inspired multifunction steering wheel, updated infotainment system with a new MBUX interface, and much more.

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Dashboard

    The updated GLE is expected to be offered in one petrol and two diesel variants. While the latter is further divided into two trims, namely 300d and 450d, the former is available in only one trim – 450. In terms of power output, the four-cylinder 300d pushes out 265bhp and 550Nm of torque, the six-cylinder 450d belts out 362bhp and 750Nm of torque, while the six-cylinder 450 gasoline churns out 376bhp and 500Nm of torque.

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Right Front Three Quarter

    Talking about the AMG C 43, in terms of design, the sports sedan boasts the signature AMG grille with vertical slats, adaptive LED headlamps with DRLs, quad tailpipes with a diffuser, freshly designed front and rear bumpers, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin comes equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, and a leather-wrapped AMG-specific flat-bottom steering wheel.

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Front Row Seats

    Under the hood, the new AMG C 43 will get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 397bhp and 500Nm of torque, mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox that sends the power to all four wheels via the brand’s 4Matic system.

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Right Rear Three Quarter

    In other news, the brand retailed a total of 12,768 units in the first nine months of 2023, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 11 per cent. Additionally, the brand also stated that the demand for the TEV segment, which comprises the S-class, Mercedes-Maybach, AMGs, and the EQS, contributed to the overall sales by up to 25 per cent.

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 91.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    EXCLUSIVE! 2023 Tata Safari facelift launched; waiting period revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1156 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2935 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th SEP
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th SEP
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    OLA Electric Sedan
    OLA Electric Sedan

    Rs. 15.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    Rs. 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53
    Rs. 1.06 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.10 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.13 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.08 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.10 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.13 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.02 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.10 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.06 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.04 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1156 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2935 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz GLE and AMG C 43 to be launched in India on 2 November