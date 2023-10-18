Mercedes-Benz GLE and AMG C 43 to be launched in India on 2 November

GLE to be offered in three variants

AMG C 43 to be powered by a 2.0-litre gasoline engine

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it will launch the updated GLE SUV and the AMG C 43 in the country on 2 November, 2023. Globally showcased in February 2023, the GLE is positioned between the GLC and the top-of-the-line GLS SUV.

The highlights of the new GLE include tweaked front and rear bumpers, new set of LED headlamps and taillamps, new design for alloy wheels, S-Class-inspired multifunction steering wheel, updated infotainment system with a new MBUX interface, and much more.

The updated GLE is expected to be offered in one petrol and two diesel variants. While the latter is further divided into two trims, namely 300d and 450d, the former is available in only one trim – 450. In terms of power output, the four-cylinder 300d pushes out 265bhp and 550Nm of torque, the six-cylinder 450d belts out 362bhp and 750Nm of torque, while the six-cylinder 450 gasoline churns out 376bhp and 500Nm of torque.

Talking about the AMG C 43, in terms of design, the sports sedan boasts the signature AMG grille with vertical slats, adaptive LED headlamps with DRLs, quad tailpipes with a diffuser, freshly designed front and rear bumpers, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin comes equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, and a leather-wrapped AMG-specific flat-bottom steering wheel.

Under the hood, the new AMG C 43 will get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 397bhp and 500Nm of torque, mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox that sends the power to all four wheels via the brand’s 4Matic system.

In other news, the brand retailed a total of 12,768 units in the first nine months of 2023, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 11 per cent. Additionally, the brand also stated that the demand for the TEV segment, which comprises the S-class, Mercedes-Maybach, AMGs, and the EQS, contributed to the overall sales by up to 25 per cent.