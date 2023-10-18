EXCLUSIVE! 2023 Tata Safari facelift launched; waiting period revealed

Available in 10 variants

Launched alongside Tata Harrier facelift

Tata Motors launched the Safari facelift in India at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom).The updated three-row SUV is available in 10 variants and seven colour options. And post its official price announcement, we have exclusive details on the waiting period for the just-launched Tata Safari facelift.

The flagship Tata SUV is offered in Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+. Currently, the SUV commands a waiting period of six to eight weeks from the day of order. This timeline is specifically for Mumbai, it may vary depending on the region, dealership, variants, and other factors.

Mechanically, the updated Safari is equipped with a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This Kryotec diesel mill is carried over from the previous iteration and is capable of producing 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, Tata Motors has confirmed that the 1.5-litre TGDi petrol motor is in the final testing phase and it will debut with the Harrier and Safari facelifts in the coming year.