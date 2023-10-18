Tata Nexon EV facelift waiting period extends up to 8 weeks in October 2023

Prices in India start from Rs. 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

Offered in two battery packs

The Tata Nexon EV facelift is the latest addition to the manufacturer’s electric vehicles fleet. Unveiled on 7 September, the electric SUV went on sale in the country on 14 September with prices ranging from Rs. 14.74 lakh to Rs. 19.94 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Now, due to its overwhelming response, the facelifted Nexon EV has started attracting a certain waiting period in India.

Offered in six variants, namely Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+, across seven exterior hues, the Nexon EV facelift currently commands a waiting period of six to eight weeks from the day of booking. This applies to bookings made in Mumbai and may vary depending on the version, variant, colour, dealership, and other factors.

Tata offers the new Nexon EV in two battery pack options – Medium Range and Long Range. The former comes equipped with a 30kWh battery pack returning a claimed range of 325km, while the latter packs a 40.5kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 465km. The electric SUV tops out at 150kmph and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 8.9 seconds.