Vredestein Pinza all-terrain tyres launched in India

Apollo Tyres has introduced the Vredestein Pinza AT range of tyres for SUVs in India. These tyres are global products, manufactured in India, with the target customers being owners of SUVs from brands such as Jeep, JLR, Mercedes, Toyota, and Volvo.

According to the company, the Pinza AT range is produced at Apollo Tyres’ facilities located in Vadodara and Andhra Pradesh. They will be available in multiple sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches, while 16-inch units will be launched later.

A few notable features of the Vredestein Pinza AT tyres include a wider tread pattern, increased tread stiffness, four herringbone grooves for water evacuation, ‘Silent Groove’ and multi-pitch technology for quieter operation, as well as stone ejectors and three-ply triplex casing for enhanced durability and protection against external damage. They also feature a jagged edge shoulder design aimed at delivering rugged aesthetics and full capability in mud, sand, and snow, while the fifth-generation polymer blend is claimed to provide wet weather stability with full-depth interlocking sipes.

Commenting on the launch of Vredestein Pinza AT tyres, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres, said “The introduction of Pinza AT demonstrates our unwavering commitment to meeting the drivers’ needs and ensuring that they have carefully thought-out and expertly engineered solutions, no matter what they drive or where they drive it. These tyres have been refined for on-road civility but built rugged for off-road capability, and will appeal to the off-roading enthusiast with premium SUVs or with a premium mindset.”