CarWale

    Vredestein Pinza all-terrain tyres launched in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    431 Views
    Vredestein Pinza all-terrain tyres launched in India

    - Vredestein Pinza AT tyres available in sizes ranging from 17-20 inches

    - Locally produced at Apollo Tyres’ factories in Andhra Pradesh and Vadodara

    Apollo Tyres has introduced the Vredestein Pinza AT range of tyres for SUVs in India. These tyres are global products, manufactured in India, with the target customers being owners of SUVs from brands such as Jeep, JLR, Mercedes, Toyota, and Volvo.

    Front View

    According to the company, the Pinza AT range is produced at Apollo Tyres’ facilities located in Vadodara and Andhra Pradesh. They will be available in multiple sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches, while 16-inch units will be launched later. 

    A few notable features of the Vredestein Pinza AT tyres include a wider tread pattern, increased tread stiffness, four herringbone grooves for water evacuation, ‘Silent Groove’ and multi-pitch technology for quieter operation, as well as stone ejectors and three-ply triplex casing for enhanced durability and protection against external damage. They also feature a jagged edge shoulder design aimed at delivering rugged aesthetics and full capability in mud, sand, and snow, while the fifth-generation polymer blend is claimed to provide wet weather stability with full-depth interlocking sipes.

    Front View

    Commenting on the launch of Vredestein Pinza AT tyres, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres, said “The introduction of Pinza AT demonstrates our unwavering commitment to meeting the drivers’ needs and ensuring that they have carefully thought-out and expertly engineered solutions, no matter what they drive or where they drive it. These tyres have been refined for on-road civility but built rugged for off-road capability, and will appeal to the off-roading enthusiast with premium SUVs or with a premium mindset.” 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic account for over 1 lakh open bookings
     Next 
    2023 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz – Why should you buy?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Fortuner Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1069 Views
    3 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2312 Views
    13 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 38.92 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 40.91 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 37.93 Lakh
    Pune₹ 38.76 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 41.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 36.06 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 39.41 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 37.98 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 36.21 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1069 Views
    3 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2312 Views
    13 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Vredestein Pinza all-terrain tyres launched in India