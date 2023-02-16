Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic account for over 1 lakh open bookings

- The Mahindra Scorpio range has open bookings for 1.19 lakh units

- Pending orders from the brand stand at 2.26 lakh units as of January 2023

The Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic, which form the Scorpio range for the model in India, currently have open orders of 1.19 lakh units. These bookings are a part of the brand’s total open bookings which currently stands at 2.26 lakh units as of last month.

The Mahindra Scorpio N currently has a waiting period of up to 65 weeks, based on the choice of variant. The Z4 variant has the longest waiting period of 65 weeks, while the Z8 L variant has the lowest waiting time of up to 26 weeks.

Coming to the Mahindra Scorpio Classic, the model has a waiting period of up to 26 weeks. Prices of the previous-gen SUV from Mahindra were hiked by Rs 85,000 last month, while the Scorpio N became dearer by up to Rs 1.35 lakh during the same period.