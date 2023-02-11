Mahindra Scorpio Classic commands a waiting period of up to 26 weeks

- The Scorpio Classic sits under the Scorpio-N in Mahindra’s lineup

- The SUV is limited to two variants

While we wait for Mahindra to launch new products every year, its current order bank continues to face a huge backlog. The latest model to join the waiting period list is the Scorpio Classic, which is essentially an updated version of the previous-gen Scorpio.

We have learned that the waiting period of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic currently stands between 24 and 26 weeks. This means that a customer making a fresh booking of the model will have to wait for up to six months before taking delivery of the new SUV.

The Scorpio Classic is available in two variants including S and S11. The model is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. This motor comes paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Also up for offer are five colour options.