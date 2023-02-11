Hyundai Creta 1.4-litre turbo-petrol variants discontinued

- The Creta was available with three engine options

- The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit is likely to be replaced by a 1.5-litre unit in the coming months

Hyundai India has removed the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Creta line-up, hinting that these variants are likely to have been discontinued. Earlier this month, the MY23 Creta was launched in India which received additional safety features and updated engines to comply with the RDE norms.

The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine in the Hyundai Creta was tuned to develop 138bhp and 242Nm of torque. This motor was paired with a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. The variant options in this trim included S and SX(O). Also up for offer were two additional dual-tone versions.

The 2023 Hyundai Creta is currently available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former is capable of producing 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, and comes mated with a six-speed manual unit or a CVT unit. Meanwhile, the diesel mill generates 113bhp and 250Nm of torque, and is paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units. Reports suggest that the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine is likely to be replaced by a 1.5-litre unit in the coming months.