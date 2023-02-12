CarWale

    Mahindra XUV400 Formula Edition showcased

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    63 Views
    Mahindra XUV400 Formula Edition showcased

    - The XUV400 Formula Edition gets cosmetic updates inside out

    - The powertrain remains unchanged

    Mahindra has showcased the XUV400 Formula Edition in India. The special edition model, which was unveiled earlier this week, gets cosmetic tweaks on the outside and inside over the standard electric SUV.

    Mahindra XUV400 Left Side View

    Exterior highlights of the Mahindra XUV400 Formula Edition include a generous dose of copper inserts all around, such as the roof, bonnet, doors, C-pillar, and even the alloy wheels. The latter now features a dual-tone black and copper paintjob, unlike the diamond-cut finish in the vanilla model. The rear quarter panel and bumper also get red inserts, while the front door and C-pillar flaunt the ‘Mahindra’ and ‘Mahindra Racing’ decals respectively. The rear doors also feature multiple units of the Twin Peaks logo silhouette.

    Mahindra XUV400 Front Row Seats

    Changes to the interior of the new XUV400 Formula Edition are limited to red seat belts for the front row occupants and ‘Mahindra Racing’ stitched in the front headrests. While the technical specifications have not been revealed, we expect no changes under the hood of the EV SUV. In other news, the XUV400 has surpassed the 15,000 units booking milestone.

    Mahindra XUV400 Image
    Mahindra XUV400
    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Creta 1.4-litre turbo-petrol variants discontinued

