CarWale

    Hyderabad Formula E: DS’ Jean-Eric Vergne wins; Nissan and Mahindra score points

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    73 Views
    Hyderabad Formula E: DS’ Jean-Eric Vergne wins; Nissan and Mahindra score points

    - Jaguar Racing had an unfortunate outing

    - 33 laps were completed

    The inaugural India E-Prix saw an action-packed race held at the Hyderabad Street Circuit. DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne took a lead midway through the race and held on to his nerves right till the end to a nail-biting finish. Close at Vergne’s heels was Nick Cassidy of Envision Racing with a higher battery reserve on the final few laps of the 33-lap Round 4

    Rounding off the podium was the highly experienced Antonio Felix da Costa starting his 100th race start in E-Prix, this time for Porsche team. Antonio was elevated to the podium after Sebastien Buemi, Nick’s teammate, received a penalty for overshooting the maximum allowed power output.

    Jaguar TCS’s Mitch Evans grabbed the pole position after getting the better of Jean-Eric Vergne by nearly three-tenths. But on Lap 7, Evan’s attempt to engage Attack Mode backfired and dropped him a couple of positions behind Buemi and Vergne. But disaster struck a few laps later when Jaguar’s other driver Sam Bird crashed behind Evan’s car number 9 while attempting an overtake on Nissan’s rookie Sacha Fenestraz who was looking good at P4. This accident took out both Jaguar cars out while Sasha and Maximilian Gunther of Maserati Racing both lost precious positions but escaped without damage. They finished at P12 and P13, respectively.

    Round 4 also saw the deployment of Safety Car which took to the track when Jake Hughes crashed his McLaren leaving him stranded on the track after damage to the front. The Safety Car session made the race finish even more exciting. Taking P4 was Antonio’s teammate Pascal Wehrlein and coming in P5 was Nio’s Sergio Sette Camara.

    Team Mahindra Racing finished the race with P6 for Oliver Rowland and P14 for Lucas di Grassi. Rowland even came close to podium position later in the race but drove wide pushing him down to sixth. Team Nissan’s first score this season came with Norman Nato P7 finish. Lastly, the bottom three point scorers were Stoffel Vandoorne (DS Penske), Andre Lotterer, and Edoardo Mortara (Maserati MSG).

    Formula E will now move to Cape Town Street Circuit in South Africa for next race on 25 February.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV400 Formula Edition showcased

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6346 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8068 Views
    56 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 50.00 - 53.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6346 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8068 Views
    56 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyderabad Formula E: DS’ Jean-Eric Vergne wins; Nissan and Mahindra score points