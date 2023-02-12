CarWale

    Top 5 bestselling hatchbacks in India in January 2023

    Top 5 bestselling hatchbacks in India in January 2023

    - Maruti Suzuki cars continue to lead hatchback sales charts

    - The Tiago is the only non-Maruti model on this list 

    The hatchback segment is a popular choice among first-time car buyers in India. This segment is predominantly dominated by Maruti Suzuki. Read below to learn more about the top five bestselling hatchbacks in the country in January 2023.

    The top five bestselling hatchbacks in India last month are as follows –

    Maruti Suzuki Alto 

    The Alto reclaimed its bestseller title in January 2023. Maruti Suzuki Alto witnessed an impressive sales growth of 73 per cent with 21,411 unit sales last month as compared to 12,342 units sold in the same period last year. The new-gen model introduced in August 2022 has regenerated interest among entry-level car buyers. Moreover, the upcoming Alto K10 Xtra Edition will further boost its sales in the country. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R posted a modest sales growth of one per cent last month. The company sold 20,466 units of the Wagon R in January 2023 as compared to 20,334 units sold in January 2022. Interestingly, the Alto outsold the Wagon R last month by just 945 units. The CNG version continues to be a popular choice among buyers. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Here’s yet another Maruti Suzuki model on this list. The Swift hatchback emerged as the third bestseller despite a 14 per cent drop in sales. The company sold 16,440 units of the Swift last month as against 19,108 units sold in January 2022.       

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    The Baleno missed the third rank by mere 83 units last month. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno emerged as the fourth bestseller with 16,357 unit sales in January 2023 as against 6,791 unit sales in January 2022, thereby witnessing strong growth of 141 per cent. 

    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago made it to the top list of top five bestselling hatchbacks with 9,032 unit sales in January 2023 as against 5,195 unit sales last year, thereby registering a healthy growth of 74 per cent. 

