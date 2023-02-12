Top 3 bestselling mid-size SUVs in India in January 2023

- Hyundai Creta continues to lead sales in this segment

- The Kia Seltos and the Mahindra Scorpio emerge as the second and third bestsellers, respectively

The SUV segment continues to be a significant contributor to car sales in India. The new feature and cosmetic upgrades over the last few months have boosted SUV sales in the country. Read below to learn more about the bestselling mid-size SUVs in January 2023.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta continues to lead the mid-size SUV sales charts in India. The SUV registered 15,032 unit sales in January 2023, while in the same period last year, the company sold 9,869 units, thereby registering a strong growth of 52 per cent. The positive sales growth is attributed to the recent feature updates.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos continues to be the second bestseller in the country. The company sold 10,470 units in January 2023 as against 11,483 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a drop of nine per cent. Back in 2022, Kia India updated the Seltos lineup with new standard safety features like six airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio secured the third rank with 8,715 unit sales in January 2023 compared to 3,026 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 188 per cent. The strong growth in numbers is attributed to the popularity of the Scorpio-N and the Scorpio Classic models.