Top 3 bestselling compact sedans in India in January 2023

- Maruti Dzire continues to be a bestselling model in the country

- Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura secured the second and third ranks, respectively

The compact sedan segment continues to be a modest contributor to overall car sales in India. The additional boot space over the hatchbacks makes it a popular choice among new car buyers in the country.

The top three compact sedans sold in India in January 2023 are as follows –

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is an undisputed leader in its segment despite a drop of 24 per cent last month. The company sold 11,317 units of the Dzire compact sedan in India as against 14,967 unit sales in the same period last year.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze emerges as the second bestselling model in the country last month. Honda sold 5,580 units of the Amaze last month as against 5,395 unit sales in January 2022, thereby witnessing a mild growth of three per cent.

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura is next on the list with 4,634 unit sales in January 2023 as against 3,333 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 39 per cent. Hyundai recently launched a new model in the country and you can read more about the top feature highlights here.

Data Source - AP