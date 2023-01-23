CarWale

    2023 Hyundai Aura launched: Top feature highlights

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    2023 Hyundai Aura launched: Top feature highlights

    - Available in four variants, namely E, S, SX, and SX(O)

    - Offered in both petrol and CNG option 

    Hyundai India launched the updated Aura compact sedan at an introductory starting price of Rs 6,29,600 (ex-showroom). The vehicle is available in four variant options, namely E, S, SX, and SX(O). The updated model is available in six monotone colour options, such as Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night (New), Teal Blue, and Fiery Red.

    The top new feature highlights in the Hyundai Aura are as follows – 

    - A 3.5-inch instrument cluster with a multi-information display

    - Footwell lighting

    - Fast USB charger 

    - Automatic headlamps

    Hyundai Aura Steering Wheel

    In terms of safety, the updated Aura offers the following new features –

    - Side and curtain airbags (first-in-segment) 

    - TPMS – Highline (first-in-segment) 

    - Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

    - Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

    - Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)

     

    Hyundai Aura Infotainment System

    Under the hood, the new Aura is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113.8Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and AMT transmission options. On the other hand, the CNG version produces 68bhp at 6,000rpm and 95.2Nm at 4,000rpm. The CNG version is limited to a five-speed manual transmission.

    
    Hyundai Aura
    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
