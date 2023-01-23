2023 Hyundai Aura facelift launched; variants explained

Hyundai India has launched the Aura facelift, its third product of the year after the launch of the Ioniq 5 and Grand i10 Nios facelift. The compact sedan has a starting price of Rs 6.30 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom).
Powering the Hyundai Aura facelift is a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant that produces 68bhp and 95Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.
The Aura facelift is available in six colour options across four variants to choose from, including E, S, SX, and SX (O). Similar to the recently launched Grand i10 Nios facelift, some new features have been introduced with this generation of Aura. Here is a complete breakdown of variants-wise features of the Hyundai Aura facelift.
Hyundai Aura facelift E (Petrol MT price: Rs 6.30 lakh)
Four airbags
ABS with EBD
Seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters
Emergency stop signal
Rear parking sensors
Speed alert system
Z-shaped LED tail lamps
Front and rear room lamps
Manual AC
Front power windows
Cooled glove box
Adjustable rear seat headrests
Hyundai Aura facelift S (Petrol MT price: Rs 7.15 lakh and CNG price: Rs 8.10 lakh)
TPMS
Speed sensing auto door lock
Impact sensing auto door unlock
Central locking
Burglar alarm
Day and night IRVM
Rear defogger
Headlamp escort function
LED DRLs
Rear wing spoiler
R15 dual-tone steel wheels
Footwell lighting
Rear centre armrest with cup holders
3.5-inch MID
2-DIN music system
Bluetooth connectivity
USB port connectivity
Steering wheel-mounted controls
Front and rear speakers
Keyless entry
Tilt steering wheel
Rear AC vents
Front and rear power windows
Auto down driver window
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Height-adjustable driver seat
Type-C USB charger
Hyundai Aura facelift SX (Petrol MT price: Rs 7.92 lakh, Petrol AMT price: Rs 8.73 lakh, and CNG price: Rs 8.87 lakh)
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Hill start assist control (HAC)
Rear parking camera
Projector headlamps (AMT only)
R15 diamond-cut alloy wheels
Chrome door handles
Shark fin antenna
Turn-indicator on ORVMs
Metal finish on inside door handles
Chrome-finished gear knob
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Voice recognition
Wireless phone charger (AMT only)
Smart key with push start/stop button
Cruise control (Petrol only)
Fully automatic climate control (AMT only)
Electric folding ORVMs
Passenger vanity mirror
Luggage lamp (Petrol only)
Hyundai Aura facelift SX (O) (Petrol MT price: Rs 8.58 lakh)
Curtain airbags (total of six airbags)
ISOFIX
Projector headlamps
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Leather-wrapped gear knob
Wireless phone charger
Cruise control
Fully automatic climate control
Luggage lamp
Automatic headlamps