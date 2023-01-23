2023 Hyundai Aura facelift launched; variants explained

Hyundai India has launched the Aura facelift, its third product of the year after the launch of the Ioniq 5 and Grand i10 Nios facelift. The compact sedan has a starting price of Rs 6.30 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the Hyundai Aura facelift is a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant that produces 68bhp and 95Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Aura facelift is available in six colour options across four variants to choose from, including E, S, SX, and SX (O). Similar to the recently launched Grand i10 Nios facelift, some new features have been introduced with this generation of Aura. Here is a complete breakdown of variants-wise features of the Hyundai Aura facelift.

Hyundai Aura facelift E (Petrol MT price: Rs 6.30 lakh)

Four airbags

ABS with EBD

Seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters

Emergency stop signal

Rear parking sensors

Speed alert system

Z-shaped LED tail lamps

Front and rear room lamps

Manual AC

Front power windows

Cooled glove box

Adjustable rear seat headrests

Hyundai Aura facelift S (Petrol MT price: Rs 7.15 lakh and CNG price: Rs 8.10 lakh)

TPMS

Speed sensing auto door lock

Impact sensing auto door unlock

Central locking

Burglar alarm

Day and night IRVM

Rear defogger

Headlamp escort function

LED DRLs

Rear wing spoiler

R15 dual-tone steel wheels

Footwell lighting

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

3.5-inch MID

2-DIN music system

Bluetooth connectivity

USB port connectivity

Steering wheel-mounted controls

Front and rear speakers

Keyless entry

Tilt steering wheel

Rear AC vents

Front and rear power windows

Auto down driver window

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Height-adjustable driver seat

Type-C USB charger

Hyundai Aura facelift SX (Petrol MT price: Rs 7.92 lakh, Petrol AMT price: Rs 8.73 lakh, and CNG price: Rs 8.87 lakh)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill start assist control (HAC)

Rear parking camera

Projector headlamps (AMT only)

R15 diamond-cut alloy wheels

Chrome door handles

Shark fin antenna

Turn-indicator on ORVMs

Metal finish on inside door handles

Chrome-finished gear knob

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Voice recognition

Wireless phone charger (AMT only)

Smart key with push start/stop button

Cruise control (Petrol only)

Fully automatic climate control (AMT only)

Electric folding ORVMs

Passenger vanity mirror

Luggage lamp (Petrol only)

Hyundai Aura facelift SX (O) (Petrol MT price: Rs 8.58 lakh)

Curtain airbags (total of six airbags)

ISOFIX

Projector headlamps

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leather-wrapped gear knob

Wireless phone charger

Cruise control

Fully automatic climate control

Luggage lamp

Automatic headlamps