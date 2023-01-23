CarWale

    2023 Hyundai Aura facelift launched; variants explained

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai India has launched the Aura facelift, its third product of the year after the launch of the Ioniq 5 and Grand i10 Nios facelift. The compact sedan has a starting price of Rs 6.30 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Powering the Hyundai Aura facelift is a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant that produces 68bhp and 95Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

    The Aura facelift is available in six colour options across four variants to choose from, including E, S, SX, and SX (O). Similar to the recently launched Grand i10 Nios facelift, some new features have been introduced with this generation of Aura. Here is a complete breakdown of variants-wise features of the Hyundai Aura facelift.

    Hyundai Aura facelift E (Petrol MT price: Rs 6.30 lakh)

    Four airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters

    Emergency stop signal

    Rear parking sensors

    Speed alert system

    Z-shaped LED tail lamps

    Front and rear room lamps

    Manual AC

    Front power windows

    Cooled glove box

    Adjustable rear seat headrests

    Hyundai Aura facelift S (Petrol MT price: Rs 7.15 lakh and CNG price: Rs 8.10 lakh)

    TPMS

    Speed sensing auto door lock

    Impact sensing auto door unlock

    Central locking

    Burglar alarm

    Day and night IRVM

    Rear defogger

    Headlamp escort function

    LED DRLs

    Rear wing spoiler

    R15 dual-tone steel wheels

    Footwell lighting

    Rear centre armrest with cup holders

    3.5-inch MID 

    2-DIN music system

    Bluetooth connectivity

    USB port connectivity

    Steering wheel-mounted controls

    Front and rear speakers

    Keyless entry

    Tilt steering wheel

    Rear AC vents

    Front and rear power windows

    Auto down driver window

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Type-C USB charger

    Hyundai Aura facelift SX (Petrol MT price: Rs 7.92 lakh, Petrol AMT price: Rs 8.73 lakh, and CNG price: Rs 8.87 lakh)

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Hill start assist control (HAC)

    Rear parking camera

    Projector headlamps (AMT only)

    R15 diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Chrome door handles

    Shark fin antenna

    Turn-indicator on ORVMs

    Metal finish on inside door handles

    Chrome-finished gear knob

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Voice recognition

    Wireless phone charger (AMT only)

    Smart key with push start/stop button

    Cruise control (Petrol only)

    Fully automatic climate control (AMT only)

    Electric folding ORVMs

    Passenger vanity mirror

    Luggage lamp (Petrol only)

    Hyundai Aura facelift SX (O) (Petrol MT price: Rs 8.58 lakh)

    Curtain airbags (total of six airbags)

    ISOFIX

    Projector headlamps

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Leather-wrapped gear knob

    Wireless phone charger

    Cruise control

    Fully automatic climate control

    Luggage lamp

    Automatic headlamps

