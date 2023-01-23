CarWale

    Kia India not to reduce the price of EV6 after Hyundai Ioniq 5 launch

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Kia will continue to import the EV6 via the CBU route

    - Gets a bigger battery pack and better range as compared to Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Kia EV6 is the flagship product of the Korean automaker here in India. The all-electric crossover was launched in mid-2022 at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in two variant options.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Recently, taking the Auto Expo 2023 as the centre stage, Hyundai launched its much-awaited electric crossover, the Ioniq 5 at a price tag of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It is being offered in a single fully loaded trim level. And as Ioniq 5 is locally assembled here in India, it costs significantly less than its Kia cousin, the EV6 which is imported via the CBU route.

    Now, as per the reports, Kia will not reduce the price of the EV6 and will continue to import it rather than locally assembling the electric vehicle here in India, even after the launch of the locally-assembled Hyundai Ioniq 5 at a lesser price point.

    Front View

    Mechanically, both the electric crossovers from the Koreans are based on the same E-GMP platform and offer similar tech and feature list including the Level 2 ADAS suite, but the EV6 gets a larger battery pack of 77.4kWh as compared to 72.6kWh offered in the Ioniq 5. Thus, EV6 is capable of returning 708km of ARAI-certified driving range, while the Ioniq 5 can run up to 631km of ARAI-certified range on a full charge.

