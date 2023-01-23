2023 Hyundai Aura available in four variants and six colours

- Hyundai Aura facelift introductory price start at Rs 6.30 lakh

- Bookings open for Rs 11,000

The introductory prices of the Hyundai Aura facelift were announced earlier today, starting at Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered in six colours across four variants. Let us understand more about these options.

In terms of variants, the new Hyundai Aura is available in four variants, namely E, S, SX, and SX(O). Customers can choose from six colours such as Fiery Red, Starry Night, Aqua Teal, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, and Polar White. The aforementioned colours are offered in all the variants excluding the base E variant. The latter can be purchased only in the Polar White and Titan Grey paintjobs.

Propelling the 2023 Aura is an RDE-compliant and E20 fuel-ready version of the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. This motor produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, while the CNG version generates 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.