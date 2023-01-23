CarWale

    Hyundai Aura facelift variant-wise prices in India revealed

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai Aura facelift variant-wise prices in India revealed

    - Offered in petrol and CNG variants 

    - Available in four variants 

    Hyundai India has launched the Aura facelift in India with prices starting at Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Aura is offered across four variants and six monotone colours along with a petrol and CNG powertrain. 

    Hyundai Aura Front Bumper

    The new Hyundai Aura gets a new face with a redesigned front bumper with a larger and wider bumper-integrated grille and new vertically-placed DRLs. Furthermore, the Aura is now offered in a new Starry Night exterior shade. 

    Hyundai Aura Dashboard

    Inside, the Aura’s cabin gets fresher seat upholstery and a revised analogue instrument cluster. Besides this, the Aura continues to be offered with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, cruise control, auto headlamps, and a height-adjustable driver seat. 

    Hyundai Aura Rear View

    On the safety front, the Aura gets four airbags as standard while the top-spec SX (O) trim is equipped with six airbags. The Aura also gets a tyre pressure monitor, hill-start assist, and a reverse parking camera with sensors. 

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Aura facelift.

    Hyundai Aura facelift E – Rs 6.30 lakh

    Hyundai Aura facelift S – Rs 7.15 lakh

    Hyundai Aura facelift S CNG – Rs 8.10 lakh

    Hyundai Aura facelift SX – Rs 7.92 lakh 

    Hyundai Aura facelift SX CNG – Rs 8.87 lakh

    Hyundai Aura facelift SX+ AMT – Rs 8.73 lakh

    Hyundai Aura facelift SX (O) – Rs 8.58 lakh 

    Hyundai Aura Image
    Hyundai Aura
    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
