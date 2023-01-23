Hyundai Aura facelift variant-wise prices in India revealed

- Offered in petrol and CNG variants

- Available in four variants

Hyundai India has launched the Aura facelift in India with prices starting at Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Aura is offered across four variants and six monotone colours along with a petrol and CNG powertrain.

The new Hyundai Aura gets a new face with a redesigned front bumper with a larger and wider bumper-integrated grille and new vertically-placed DRLs. Furthermore, the Aura is now offered in a new Starry Night exterior shade.

Inside, the Aura’s cabin gets fresher seat upholstery and a revised analogue instrument cluster. Besides this, the Aura continues to be offered with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, cruise control, auto headlamps, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

On the safety front, the Aura gets four airbags as standard while the top-spec SX (O) trim is equipped with six airbags. The Aura also gets a tyre pressure monitor, hill-start assist, and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Aura facelift.

Hyundai Aura facelift E – Rs 6.30 lakh

Hyundai Aura facelift S – Rs 7.15 lakh

Hyundai Aura facelift S CNG – Rs 8.10 lakh

Hyundai Aura facelift SX – Rs 7.92 lakh

Hyundai Aura facelift SX CNG – Rs 8.87 lakh

Hyundai Aura facelift SX+ AMT – Rs 8.73 lakh

Hyundai Aura facelift SX (O) – Rs 8.58 lakh