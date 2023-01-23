CarWale

    Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 most popular unveils

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 most popular unveils

    The 16th edition of Asia’s largest automotive exhibition, the Auto Expo, saw huge participation from automakers across the globe. Many cars were unveiled for the first time while a few were launched at the event. Here is the rundown of the five most popular cars showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

    The much-awaited Jimny was globally revealed for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The only SUV with an AllGrip Pro 4x4 system from the brand will be launched later this year in India. The Jimny will be offered in two variants and seven colour options. Bookings have commenced against a token amount of Rs 11,000.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

    Maruti has expanded its SUV portfolio in the country with the unveiling of the Fronx compact SUV. The Fronx was showcased alongside the Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023. The SUV will be available in five variants and nine colour options. Under the hood, the Fronx will be available in two petrol engine options including a 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet and a 1.0-litre K-Series turbo petrol engine. 

    Tata Harrier EV:

    Tata Motors grabbed a lot of eyeballs at the Auto Expo 2023 by lifting the veil off the Harrier EV. The display model was a concept EV that looked futuristic with a completely new fascia. Underpinning the Harrier EV will be a newly developed electric platform improved over Nexon EV in terms of power and range. The automaker has not revealed any specifications yet but we expect this electric SUV to hit the Indian market soon. 

    Tata Sierra EV:

    Tata Motors also showcased an enhanced version of the Tata Sierra EV concept alongside the Tata Harrier EV and Tata Curvv ICE at the Auto Expo 2023. The display unit was a five-door model with a lounge seating layout. The technical details aren’t revealed as of now and will be known at a later date. 

    Tata Punch and Tata Altroz CNG:

    Tata Motors has taken the wraps off two CNG derivatives. Alongside the Altroz CNG, Tata officially also revealed the Punch CNG at the expo stage for the first time in India. The Punch offers a first-in-India twin-cylinder technology where there are two cylinder tanks of 30 litres each. On the other hand, the Altroz CNG will continue to be based on the Alfa platform. The automaker has not revealed any details of the models yet. We expect these cars to debut in the next few months. 

