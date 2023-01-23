Hyundai Aura facelift launched; prices in India start at Rs 6.30 lakh

- Bookings of the new Aura are open for Rs 11,000

- The model is available in four variants

Hyundai India has announced the introductory prices of the facelifted Aura, starting at Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model is offered in six colours across four variants, and a single powertrain. The variant options include E, S, SX, and SX(O).

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Aura gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant tuned to develop 68bhp and 95Nm of torque, sending power to the wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. This 1.2-litre petrol motor is RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready.

Design highlights of the Aura facelift include a new black grille, new LED DRLs on the front bumper, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, and a chrome insert on the boot lid. The model is offered in six colours, namely Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, Fiery Red, and Starry Night.

Inside, the 2023 Hyundai Aura comes equipped with four airbags as standard, TPMS, ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, HAC, a 3.5-inch cluster with MID, footwell lighting, a wireless charger, Type-C ports, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, steering-mounted controls, cruise control, engine start-stop button, as well as electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.