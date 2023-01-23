CarWale

    Over Time, Men Acknowledged Women Were More Than Competent

    Authors Image

    Mobility Outlook Bureau

    269 Views
    Over Time, Men Acknowledged Women Were More Than Competent

    The first thing that strikes you about Neelu Khatri is her inherent simplicity even while she is tough as nails.

    After all, she was part of the first batch of women logistics officers in the Indian Air Force way back in 1993. Since then, she has had some interesting stints before coming on board Akasa Air as Co-Founder and Head of Operations.

    Neelu grew up in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and it was from here that her aspirations of conquering the skies took off. For a woman to join the IAF was a big deal back then even though gender diversity has come a long way since then. She did face her share of challenges but refused to be deterred during her 15-year tenure at the IAF.

    From Neelu’s point of view, it was perhaps important to drive home the point to her male colleagues that a woman was as good as a man. There were some difficult moments along the way but these were accompanied by some hilarious incidents too. Over time, the men acknowledged that women like Neelu were more than competent with a never-say-die attitude.

    They also brought to the table higher levels of emotional intelligence, which helped in critical areas like counselling. After all, the IAF is not a bed of roses and can take a toll on people’s mental health, especially in difficult situations. Here’s where women officers like Neelu excelled in reaching out to those who needed help and support.

    These 15 years at the IAF also created a lot of deep friendships with male colleagues and they continue to keep in touch with her. She is particularly pleased that women have a far more proactive role to play in the IAF as well as in the Army and Navy.

    Neelu then worked at KPMG Consulting and Honeywell before she became part of the leadership team at Akasa Air. While ensuring that women have a fair representation across all functions here, she makes it clear that it is finally competencies that matter. Neelu is passionate about biking and has made it known that she will become a bus driver when she retires!

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Aura facelift launched; prices in India start at Rs 6.30 lakh
     Next 
    Kia EV9 Concept - Now in Pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6127 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    ByCarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17179 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Curvv ICE

    Tata Curvv ICE

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Skoda Enyaq

    Skoda Enyaq

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Nexon CNG

    Tata Nexon CNG

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Altroz EV

    Tata Altroz EV

    ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6127 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    ByCarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17179 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Over Time, Men Acknowledged Women Were More Than Competent