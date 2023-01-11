Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched in India; priced at Rs 44.95 lakh

- Gets an eight-year battery warranty

Hyundai has officially launched the most awaited Ioniq 5 in India at an introductory price tag of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The introductory price is only restricted to the first 500 customers. The model was revealed back in December 2022 and bookings had started against a token amount of Rs 1,00,000. The electric crossover is available only in a single, fully loaded variant. This is the second EV from the brand after the Hyundai Kona.

Powering the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a 72.6kWH battery pack mated to a permanent synchronous motor. The powertrain output is 216bhp and 350Nm of peak torque which is channeled to the rear wheels via a single-speed transmission. It gets an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charger.

Exterior design highlights include the new headlamps, flush-fitting door handles, and flared-wheel arches with 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it comes equipped with two 12.3-inch screens – one unit each for the instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment system, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS, power seats, climate control, six airbags, and vehicle-to-load function (V2L) which is used via a power socket on the side of the car.

Apart from this, the Korean carmaker is also offering exclusive service packages with the crossover. This includes a three-year or unlimited kilometre warranty, an eight-year or 1,60,000km battery warranty, three-year roadside assistance, and an option to extend the warranty by five years or 1,40,000km (whichever is earlier). Moreover, the company will also offer two complimentary home chargers (3.3kW and 11kW) with one First Connect home visit within 15 days of delivery of the Ioniq 5.