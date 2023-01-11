Maruti Suzuki Ciaz special edition displayed at the Auto Expo 2023

- Displayed alongside the special edition of Baleno

- Will likely have the same engine specifications

Maruti Suzuki has showcased the new special edition of the Ciaz today, at the Auto Expo 2023 in India. Simultaneously, the brand also revealed the new edition of the Baleno at the event. This special edition Ciaz is finished in Nexa Blue paint scheme with some aesthetic changes on the outside.

Up front, the sedan gets a familiar blacked-out grille, now sandwiched between two gold garnish elements. Apart from that, the rest of the fascia remains identical to what we get in the standard Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

On the sides, the alloys are now finished in gold colour, the window linings too get the gold treatment to go with the overall look of the new special-edition Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

No further information regarding the specification upgrades or interior is out yet. Stay tuned with us as we bring the latest updates from the Auto Expo 2023.