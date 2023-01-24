Kia EV9 Concept- Top 5 highlights

Kia India was at the Auto Expo 2023, and with the KA4 (Carnival) and recently launched EV6 on display, the brand also showcased the EV9 Concept. This electric SUV grabbed a lot of attention at the Korean automaker’s stall at the expo and here are the top five highlights of the Kia EV9 Concept.

Futuristic front fascia

The EV9 is beyond question a Kia concept with the signature tiger face and a closed-off grille design. The grille is flanked by neatly integrated L-shaped LED patterns. And the vertically-stacked L-shaped LED DRLs are placed between the sleek LED headlights. The bonnet is wide with an upright angle, and the Kia logo is embossed on the smoothed-out hood. On the front bumper, the SUV gets a vertical line pattern grille with a silver skid plate giving it a very modern look.

Dimension and design

Kia EV9 Concept is based on the E-GMP platform measuring around 4,900mm, thus making it the biggest electric SUV to be based on this platform. On the sides, the 3,099mm wheelbase, flared wheel arches, massive aero-designed wheels, large window area, and smooth yet creased bodywork give the EV9 Concept a very imposing and tall stance.

At the rear, the Concept gets a vertically stacked tail light setup with a massive silver skid plate in the bumper. Additionally, the protruding spoiler from the roof and smooth boot lid with one single line running across the width of the rear quarter-to-quarter complements the futuristic and minimal design language of the EV9 Concept.

Interior and features

On the inside, the EV9 Concept is equipped with a huge 27-inch dual-screen setup and an oval-shaped steering wheel with touch capacitive buttons on it as well as underneath the infotainment unit. Owing to the lack of physical buttons and an extended centre console with a long armrest and storage underneath it, the interior of the EV9 Concept is minimalistic in nature.

Seating layout

The EV9 will be a full-size SUV with three rows of seating. In addition, the EV9's second row can be folded completely flat, while the front row seats can be swivelled around to create lounge-style seating space. The flooring is also made from recycled fishnets, and the seating fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles and wool fibres.

Battery and powertrain

The production-spec Kia EV9 will most likely be powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack. While the power output figures are unknown at this time, the brand claims that the electric SUV will support a fast charger with a charging time of around 20 minutes for 10 to 80 per cent.

Photo credits: Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi