CarWale

    Kia EV9 Concept- Top 5 highlights

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    229 Views
    Kia EV9 Concept- Top 5 highlights

    Kia India was at the Auto Expo 2023, and with the KA4 (Carnival) and recently launched EV6 on display, the brand also showcased the EV9 Concept. This electric SUV grabbed a lot of attention at the Korean automaker’s stall at the expo and here are the top five highlights of the Kia EV9 Concept.

    Futuristic front fascia

    Kia Front View

    The EV9 is beyond question a Kia concept with the signature tiger face and a closed-off grille design. The grille is flanked by neatly integrated L-shaped LED patterns. And the vertically-stacked L-shaped LED DRLs are placed between the sleek LED headlights. The bonnet is wide with an upright angle, and the Kia logo is embossed on the smoothed-out hood. On the front bumper, the SUV gets a vertical line pattern grille with a silver skid plate giving it a very modern look.

    Dimension and design

    Kia Left Side View

    Kia EV9 Concept is based on the E-GMP platform measuring around 4,900mm, thus making it the biggest electric SUV to be based on this platform. On the sides, the 3,099mm wheelbase, flared wheel arches, massive aero-designed wheels, large window area, and smooth yet creased bodywork give the EV9 Concept a very imposing and tall stance.

    Kia Rear View

    At the rear, the Concept gets a vertically stacked tail light setup with a massive silver skid plate in the bumper. Additionally, the protruding spoiler from the roof and smooth boot lid with one single line running across the width of the rear quarter-to-quarter complements the futuristic and minimal design language of the EV9 Concept. 

    Interior and features

    Kia Dashboard

    On the inside, the EV9 Concept is equipped with a huge 27-inch dual-screen setup and an oval-shaped steering wheel with touch capacitive buttons on it as well as underneath the infotainment unit. Owing to the lack of physical buttons and an extended centre console with a long armrest and storage underneath it, the interior of the EV9 Concept is minimalistic in nature. 

    Seating layout

    Kia Front Row Seats

    The EV9 will be a full-size SUV with three rows of seating. In addition, the EV9's second row can be folded completely flat, while the front row seats can be swivelled around to create lounge-style seating space. The flooring is also made from recycled fishnets, and the seating fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles and wool fibres. 

    Battery and powertrain

    Kia Right Rear Three Quarter

    The production-spec Kia EV9 will most likely be powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack. While the power output figures are unknown at this time, the brand claims that the electric SUV will support a fast charger with a charging time of around 20 minutes for 10 to 80 per cent.

    Photo credits: Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2023 Hyundai Aura launched: Top feature highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Curvv ICE

    Tata Curvv ICE

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Skoda Enyaq

    Skoda Enyaq

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Nexon CNG

    Tata Nexon CNG

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Altroz EV

    Tata Altroz EV

    ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia EV9 Concept- Top 5 highlights