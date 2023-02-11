Mahindra XUV400 Exclusive Edition auctioned for Rs 1 crore 75 thousand

- Designed by Pratap Bose and Rimzim Dadu

- One-of-the-one edition

Recently, Mahindra had announced an auction for the one-of-one special edition of the XUV400. The main aim behind the auction was to raise money for the charity. Karunakar Kundavaram from Hyderabad made the winning bid of Rs 1 crore 75 thousand and Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra group, himself handed over the keys to him.

The one-of-the-one special edition was designed by Mahindra’s chief design officer, Mr. Pratap Bose in collaboration with leading fashion designer, Rimzim Dadu. This electric SUV was first showcased at Mahindra Automotive’s Tech Fashion Tour Season 6. The car gets many special features inside and outside.

The interior highlights the focus on showcasing fashion with fabrics as the primary component. The fabric-inspired theme is evident with the twin-peaks copper-hued Mahindra logo getting a blue outline and the ‘Rimzim Dadu X Bose’ insignia on the windshield and other exterior parts. One could see the Arctic Blue theme running throughout the interior including the upholstery.

On the outside, the SUV is painted in an Infinity blue shade. Apart from this, it gets copper accents, black alloy wheels, and ‘Rimzim Dadu X Bose’ badging across the vehicle.

Under the hood, the special edition gets the same motor as that of the standard XUV400. It is powered by a 39.4kWH battery pack synced with an electric motor to produce 148bhp and 310Nm of torque.