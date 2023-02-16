CarWale

    2023 Hyundai Creta Dynamic Black edition launched in Indonesia

    Haji Chakralwale

    2023 Hyundai Creta Dynamic Black edition launched in Indonesia

    - Dynamic Black edition is powered by 1.5-litre petrol engine

    - It is based on the facelift model of the Creta available in the global market

    Hyundai has launched the Dynamic Black edition of Creta in the Indonesian market. It is based on the facelift model which is already on sale in Indonesia and other international markets. However, in India, the brand is yet to introduce the facelift version of the Creta.

    The Creta Dynamic Black edition is somewhat similar to what we get here in the country named as the Knight edition, although not the facelift model as the Indonesian version. The front of the Dynamic Black edition gets Hyundai’s new parametric grille with integrated LED DRLs flanking it. The face of the SUV is identical to its elder sibling, the Tucson.

    Except for the door handles, which are finished in chrome, every other element on the exterior of the car is de-chromed and complements the overall black aesthetic of the SUV.

    On the inside, the dashboard is finished in black theme too. However, the Indonesian-spec Creta only gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen as compared to the 10.25-inch touchscreen unit we get here in India. In terms of features, the Creta Dynamic Black edition gets leatherette seat upholstery, electronic parking brake, automatic climate control, wireless charger, engine start/stop button, and more.

    On the safety front, the Indonesian Creta gets ADAS christened as Hyundai Smart Sense which has features like forward collision avoidance assist, lane following assist, lane keep assist, blind spot alert, and rear cross-traffic alert. The SUV also comes equipped with six airbags, ABS, ESC, VSM, TPMS, and a HAC function.

    Mechanically, unlike the Indian-spec, the Indonesian version of Creta just gets the 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 113bhp and 144Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a CVT unit.

    Now, the SUV has been due for a facelift with new features and tech, here in India. Thus, we expect Hyundai to launch the Creta facelift in the country later this year. 

